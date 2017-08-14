Fire Alien Strawberry by OG Raskal Genetics is an extremely resinous flower. Created by crossing Kyle Kushman’s Strawberry Cough and Fire Alien Kush, Fire Alien Strawberry burst upward and outward with dense lateral growth catering to screen of green (SCROG) growers. The colas are hard and hairy, smelling of sweet fuel and herbs. Its strawberry-like terpenes are more apparent upon combustion and the effects are heady with a slight sativa-dominant bent.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
4
Find Fire Alien Strawberry nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Fire Alien Strawberry nearby.
Lineage
Products with Fire Alien Strawberry
Hang tight. We're looking for Fire Alien Strawberry nearby.