Sativa

Flora d’ Explora

Flora d’ Explora will take you on a tour of the best landrace cannabis strains on Earth. This loud sativa by Dewey Cannabis comes from a genetic cross of (Mexican Landrace x Thai Landrace) x Afghani Landrace. This intense sativa, comparable to Trainwreck, packs an energizing and creative punch. When you crack open these lushly green and trichome-twinkling nugs, prepare for a pungent aroma of earthen pine and zesty grapefruit. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Flora d’ Explora, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Flora d’ Explora

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
See more dispensaries near you

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Flora d’ Explora products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Flora d’ Explora near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Flora d’ Explora strain reviews3

Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...

Strain spotlight