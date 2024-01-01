stock photo similar to Flower Power
Be the first to review!
HybridTHC 19%CBD

Flower Power

Flower Power is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Power Plant and an unknown parent strain. This strain is 88% sativa and 12% indica. Flower Power is 19% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Royal Queen Seeds, the average price of Flower Power typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Flower Power’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Flower Power, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Flower Power

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
See more dispensaries near you

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Flower Power products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Flower Power near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Strain spotlight