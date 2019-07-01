A compilation of legendary California genetics, Forbidden Zkittlez crosses Forbidden Fruit, Mendo Royal, and California Black Rosé. The result is a strain with two distinct phenotypes: one, short and stacked with fruity flavors and bright purple buds; the other, tall with a gas profile followed by grape undertones.
Strain spotlight
Lineage
