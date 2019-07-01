ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
A compilation of legendary California genetics, Forbidden Zkittlez crosses Forbidden Fruit, Mendo Royal, and California Black Rosé. The result is a strain with two distinct phenotypes: one, short and stacked with fruity flavors and bright purple buds; the other, tall with a gas profile followed by grape undertones.

Avatar for BkDrew718
Member since 2019
Definitely one of my top 5 favs... Grab this any time you can find it...
CreativeEuphoric
Avatar for Jelanihamilton99
Member since 2019
Okay taste and okay smell if your looking for something that will slap you in the face this is not it. Feels more like a mid-day just relaxing you don’t really feel it hit you like I said already but more of a you will flow into
RelaxedUplifted
Avatar for TomAce
Member since 2019
Beautiful purple nugs and an amazing fruity aroma to complement it
EuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Forbidden Fruit
Forbidden Zkittlez

