Forest Fire
aka Forest Fire OG
Forest Fire effects are mostly energizing.
Forest Fire potency is higher THC than average.
Forest Fire, also known as Forest Fire OG,, is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Yeti OG and Fire Alien Kush. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel focused, uplifted, and energetic. Forest Fire has 23% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is pinene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Forest Fire, before let us know! Leave a review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Forest Fire
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Forest Fire strain effects
Forest Fire strain helps with
- 28% of people say it helps with Nausea
- 14% of people say it helps with Cramps
- 14% of people say it helps with Depression
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Forest Fire products near you
Similar to Forest Fire near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—