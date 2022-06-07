Buy Fortissimo weed near you
Fortissimo potency is higher THC than average.
Fortissimo, musical jargon for “played loudly,” doesn’t quite describe the volume of this funky siren’s song. The Fortissimo weed strain is a clone-only cultivar, bred and sold exclusively in Colorado by Green Dot Labs. It combines a formidable Chem D cross, Crescendo, and the funk-forward Han Solo Burger to create what Green Dot calls the loudest in their catalog.
