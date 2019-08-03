ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.8 20 reviews

Bred by Ethos Genetics, Crescendo  crosses Chemdog, I-95, and Mandarin Cookies to create this THC-dominant hybrid. Its terpene profile produces sweet, earthy, and citrus aromas with gassy, kushy, and sweet cookie dough flavors. Buds are large in size and mostly green with purple accents.

 

Strain spotlight

Reviews

20

Lineage

I-95
Mandarin Cookies
