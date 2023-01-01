Forum Stomper
Forum Stomper is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Forum Cut Cookies and Sour Stomper. This strain is 30% sativa and 70% indica. Forum Stomper is 25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Forum Stomper typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Forum Stomper’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Forum Stomper, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
