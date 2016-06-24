ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

Frank's Gift

Frank's Gift

Frank’s Gift is a phenomenal phenotype of Skunk Haze that has been known to generate a lot of CBD. This strain delivers a nearly mythological ratio of CBD/THC that lends itself to a variety of medical uses associated with physical discomfort, inflammation, and anxiety. Though Frank’s Gift has predominantly appeared in Oregon, it’s slowly being disseminated throughout the West Coast.   

Effects

34 people reported 258 effects
Relaxed 55%
Happy 41%
Uplifted 29%
Euphoric 20%
Focused 20%
Stress 47%
Pain 38%
Anxiety 38%
Depression 29%
Inflammation 29%
Dry mouth 20%
Dry eyes 11%
Headache 11%
Dizzy 8%
Anxious 5%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

44

Avatar for Jellybean213
Member since 2015
When I bit into a York Peppermint Patty... well, okay. When I smoke a bit a Frank's Gift I find I can accomplish almost anything! I've got muscular dystrophy and most of my days are spent in pain waddling around the house. When I use this, I feel fabulous! I was able to prance around the house with ...
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappyTingly
Avatar for ORBeachnik
Member since 2016
My favorite daytime strain. I make everclear tinctures for my fibromyalgia. It takes away the muscle spasms and pain but still able to work. Perfect THC/CBD ratio for me. I agree it's a bit hard on the lungs that's why I won't vaporize it. With the tincture it lasts 5-6 hours for a dose of 10 mg TH...
Reported
feelings
EnergeticHappyUplifted
Avatar for westonde
Member since 2016
I've always had issues with anxiety and paranoia with weed. Not with this beautiful strain! 4-5 hits and I'm numb of pain and feeling oh so good. Got major munchies on the Come down, but I guess that's just a normal weed thing! Ha!
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricHungry
Avatar for GrapesonGrapesonGrapes
Member since 2016
An awesome CBD dominant strain, that's great for pain, anxiety, and relaxation. I've seen cuts of this flower posting some extraordinary stats of cbd levels of about 16-20% and a nice moderate level of thc around the 8-10%. It provides a very pleasant relaxing body buzz almost immediately. Great day...
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedTingly
Avatar for kaychristine
Member since 2016
Frank's gift is a new found favorite for me. The high comes on gently, is long lasting and does wonders for pain, anxiety and bowel spasms. With high cbn's, cbg's, cbd's and mild thc the high is mellow, giggly, and truly enjoyable. Would reccomend to anyone looking for relief with pain, stress, or r...
Reported
feelings
GigglyHappyHungryRelaxedUplifted
Lineage

Strain parent
Skunk Haze
parent
Strain
Frank's Gift

