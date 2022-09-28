French Macaron
French Macaron effects are mostly calming.
If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, French Macaron, before let us know! Leave a review.
Buy French Macaron weed near you
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
French Macaron sensations
French Macaron helps with
- 20% of people say it helps with Headaches
- 20% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 20% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop French Macaron products near you
Similar to French Macaron near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—