Froot by the Foot
Froot by the Foot potency is higher THC than average.
Froot by the Foot is smokable candy, for adults only. Atlas Seed bred their Cotton Candy auto to Mythic OG for an indica dominant delight; terps come through as a gassy fruit punch with an earthy base. Froot by the Foot is hearty, with buds that grow bright green with dark orange hairs and light purple accents. This strain works for both a chill daytime and night vibe. Medical patients will find pain and anxiety soothed.
