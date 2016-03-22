ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Frosted Freak
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Frosted Freak

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

4.9 74 reviews

Frosted Freak

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 74 reviews

Frosted Freak

Frosted Freak is a Michigan hybrid that crosses Brand X with a long-lost sativa-dominant strain known as High Roller. She gets her name from the thick dusting of crystal resin that blankets its dense sage buds. With a citrus and piney mint flavor, Frosted Freak delivers potent effects that relax muscles, encourage the appetite, and calm nerves.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

74

Show all

Avatar for jilld
Member since 2015
Oh yeah, this is my Favorite one!! I've. never seen such a chromoly crystaled up tricome strain like this one!! Looking like a mirror she shines so much, pure glamorous! Absolutely beautiful! And that is just how she looks, haven't even got to the dank smell of citrus & lemonade punch smell yet! ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for sagetut
Member since 2014
I found this strain at the Herbal Centre in Mt. Morris, Michigan. I see why it gets the name!! Super crystal covered buds! WOW!! The nugs are hard rock & has a light orange/lime skunky smell! They are a whitish color due to the tric production, very pretty! The smoke is gentle & smooth, with a nice ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Medicalmite
Member since 2016
I suffer from PTSD & this medicine really helped with that. No panic attacks yesterday or today which is a big deal for me! Finding the right strain for this condition is difficult, some other kinds actually makes it worse, but not this Frosted Freak. It calmed me down & was relaxing, no paranoia, ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedGigglyHappyTalkativeTingly
Avatar for Detriotdiesel1
Member since 2016
My girlfriend & I really enjoyed this one together, we laughed, & talked late into the night after medicating with this wonderful bud. Great smooth flavor, kinda minty & orange notes, very beautiful with great bag appeal. We just loved it
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedGigglyHappyTalkative
Avatar for TWibert
Member since 2015
WOW, there's so many thing I could say about this beautifully tricomed bud. This is by far my most favorite strain. It has a never nice pungent smell, and the taste is just all around perfect. Every time I visit The Herbal Center in Mount Morris I ask for it by name, and I can honestly say I never l...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticGiggly
more reviews
write a review

Find Frosted Freak nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Frosted Freak nearby.

Photos

Show all

Lineage

Strain parent
Brand X
parent
Strain
Frosted Freak

Products with Frosted Freak

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Frosted Freak nearby.