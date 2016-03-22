Frosted Freak is a Michigan hybrid that crosses Brand X with a long-lost sativa-dominant strain known as High Roller. She gets her name from the thick dusting of crystal resin that blankets its dense sage buds. With a citrus and piney mint flavor, Frosted Freak delivers potent effects that relax muscles, encourage the appetite, and calm nerves.
