Brand X, also known as The Ostipow Indica, is a decades-old heirloom strain that hails from Michigan. Earthy pine aromas mingle with notes of hashy mint in a flavorful introduction to this indica's heavy full-body relaxation. The sedating effects come coupled with a hazy euphoric head buzz that leaves you floating in a blissful headspace for hours. Its buds grow into tightly compacted cones that exude thick layers of frosty resin in a show of Brand X’s high THC content.