We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Indica

4.9 64 reviews

Brand X

aka The Ostipow Indica

Calculated from 64 reviews

Brand X

Brand X, also known as The Ostipow Indica, is a decades-old heirloom strain that hails from Michigan. Earthy pine aromas mingle with notes of hashy mint in a flavorful introduction to this indica's heavy full-body relaxation. The sedating effects come coupled with a hazy euphoric head buzz that leaves you floating in a blissful headspace for hours. Its buds grow into tightly compacted cones that exude thick layers of frosty resin in a show of Brand X’s high THC content.

Effects

36 people reported 280 effects
Sleepy 69%
Relaxed 66%
Happy 63%
Hungry 58%
Euphoric 19%
Pain 69%
Insomnia 61%
Stress 58%
Arthritis 33%
Cancer 33%
Dry eyes 19%
Dry mouth 13%
Paranoid 2%

Reviews

64

Photos

Lineage

Products with Brand X

