Frosty Gelato
Frosty Gelato effects are mostly energizing.
Frosty Gelato potency is higher THC than average.
Frosty Gelato is a sativa-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Gelato and Brain Damage. Frosty Gelato is 18% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginner cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Frosty Gelato effects include uplifted, energetic, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Frosty Gelato when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and ADD/ADHD. Bred by Growers Choice seeds, Frosty Gelato features a pungent, earthy, and fruity aroma with flavors of sweet berries. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Frosty Gelato, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy Frosty Gelato weed near you
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Frosty Gelato sensations
Frosty Gelato helps with
- 14% of people say it helps with Depression
- 14% of people say it helps with Headaches
- 14% of people say it helps with Pain
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Frosty Gelato products near you
Similar to Frosty Gelato near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—