Bred by Archive Seed Bank, Fruit Loop OG is an indica-dominant cross of Irene OG and Face Off OG. By mixing two pungent OGs, Archive was able to pull out fruity terpenes while also holding onto the gassy OG aroma. Its potent high may leaving consumers in a calming state of bliss for hours upon hours.
