Bred by southdagrowda, Fruit Rollupz is an autoflowering varietal created by crossing FPOG with a Juicy Fruit auto, resulting in an indica-dominant plant with an assortment of aromas and flavors. Frosty purple and green buds kick out fruity and pine flavors followed by a high that will stimulate both mind and body.
