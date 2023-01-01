stock photo similar to Fruit Snacks
HybridTHC 20%CBD

Fruit Snacks

Fruit Snacks is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Forbidden Fruit and Blowpop. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Fruit Snacks is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Envy Genetics, the average price of Fruit Snacks typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Fruit Snacks’ effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Fruit Snacks, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.


Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
