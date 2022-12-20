Frumpz
Frumpz is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Freshwater Taffy with Grumpz. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Frumpz - if you've smoked this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Frumpz sensations
Frumpz helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 100% of people say it helps with Arthritis
- 100% of people say it helps with Cancer
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
