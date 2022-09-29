Fuel Biscuits
aka Fuel Biscuit
Fuel Biscuits effects are mostly energizing.
If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Fuel Biscuits, before let us know! Leave a review.
Buy Fuel Biscuits weed near you
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Fuel Biscuits sensations
Fuel Biscuits helps with
- 12% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 12% of people say it helps with Headaches
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Fuel Biscuits products near you
Similar to Fuel Biscuits near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—