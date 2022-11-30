Full Metal Jacket
aka FMJ
Full Metal Jacket effects are mostly calming.
Full Metal Jacket potency is higher THC than average.
Full Metal Jacket is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Face Off OG and Grandpa’s Breath. Full Metal Jacket is 25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Full Metal Jacket effects include feeling relaxed, tingly, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Full Metal Jacket when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, headaches, and inflammation. Bred by RISE, Full Metal Jacket features flavors like pepper, butter, and sweet. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Full Metal Jacket typically ranges from $30-$45. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Full Metal Jacket, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Full Metal Jacket sensations
Full Metal Jacket helps with
- 22% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 11% of people say it helps with Headaches
- 11% of people say it helps with Inflammation
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
