  Full Moon
Sativa

4.8 29 reviews

Full Moon

Full Moon

Nirvana Seeds found this beauty on the Thai island of Koh Phangan and named it after the famous Full Moon Party held monthly on Haad Rin beach. A classic tropical sativa, Full Moon is a tall, stretchy, long-flowering strain that will produce dense buds under HID lighting. Sweet-smelling with a spicy smoke typical of most Thai varieties, users can expect a trippy, visually stimulating high that can be uncomfortable to those unfamiliar with strong sativas.

Effects

24 people reported 173 effects
Happy 79%
Uplifted 79%
Energetic 75%
Creative 62%
Euphoric 54%
Depression 33%
Stress 29%
Fatigue 25%
Headaches 12%
Inflammation 8%
Dry eyes 20%
Dry mouth 16%
Anxious 4%
Dizzy 4%
Paranoid 4%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

29

Avatar for HempireHybrid
Member since 2016
I just harvested this strain, and let me tell you it is my favorite day time smoke. Very uplifting and easy going, it's perfect for a pick me up. Smells insane, very tropical and spicy, with some ammonia and citrus undertones. Tastes spicy.
EnergeticHappyTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for DankNunuFresh
Member since 2016
Tried this strain for the first time the other day. Let me tell you how warm and comfortable I felt in 3 mins top. I got by usual warm vibration feeling almost instantly after smoking it, and that makes me happy. I highly recommend it :)
HappyTinglyUplifted
Avatar for amart115
Member since 2014
This strain was positively wavy. I smoked this strain, and I was sure that the bud was not getting me high, rather the blunt was. After 30 minutes, I began to hallucinate, impairing my driving vision significantly. The sunrays were bending, and I couldn't stop smiling. What an elite day time smoke! ...
EnergeticEuphoricHappyHungryTingly
Avatar for DankMariJuana
Member since 2017
My favorite sativa so far. Felt focused, uplifted, energized, motivated; great daytime smoke. Strong head high. Maybe sliiiiiight visual effect in the way of everything being beautiful somehow. Wish it was available in Oregon PDX area consistently. Looks like Nirvana Seeds discontinued selling seeds...
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for annprophet
Member since 2016
Very uplifting and happy high
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappy
Photos

Lineage

Thai
Strain
Full Moon

Products with Full Moon

