HybridTHC 22%

Future x Dosi

Future x Dosi is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Future and Dosi-Dos. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Future x Dosi is 22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by an unknown breeder, Future x Dosi features limonene as the dominant terpene. The average price of Future x Dosi typically ranges from $10-$15. We are still learning about Future x Dosi’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Future x Dosi, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Strain spotlight