ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Future
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Future

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos

Hybrid

4.8 62 reviews

Future

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 7 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 62 reviews

Future

Future by Exotic Genetix is a strain of cannabis crafted in the present, but sent from the future. This potent cross of Gorilla Glue #4 and Starfighter F2 delivers immediate euphoria that elevates the mind and relaxes the body. The strength of this strain has been known to dole out anxiety in novice consumers, so mind your dosage. But overall, Future is a wonderfully potent hybrid cross with aromas of chemical and chocolate with a light, earthy sweetness. Utilize this strain throughout the day to curb nausea and depression. 

Effects

Show all

46 people reported 392 effects
Relaxed 71%
Euphoric 60%
Happy 47%
Uplifted 45%
Creative 39%
Depression 39%
Stress 34%
Pain 30%
Anxiety 26%
Muscle spasms 21%
Dry mouth 34%
Dizzy 10%
Dry eyes 10%
Anxious 4%
Paranoid 2%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

62

more reviews
write a review

Find Future nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Future nearby.

Similar strains

Leafly flower for Blueberry Cookies
Blueberry Cookies
More tinglyLeafly flower for Hellfire OG
Hellfire OG
More gigglyLeafly flower for Motorbreath
Motorbreath
More upliftingLeafly flower for Dragon OG
Dragon OG
More arousingLeafly flower for White Gorilla
White Gorilla
More popularLeafly flower for White Fire Alien OG
White Fire Alien OG
Leafly flower for Platinum GSC
Platinum GSC
More talkativeLeafly flower for White OG
White OG
More sleepy
search by similar

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Future

Lineage

First strain parent
Starfighter
parent
Second strain parent
Original Glue
parent
Strain
Future

Products with Future

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Future nearby.

Most popular in