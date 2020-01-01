From Seattle’s Private Reserve, G-Cut is from a private breeding stock with unknown genetics. The buds have a dark green hue with patches of purple that contrast against vibrant orange pistils. G-Cut offers grape, piney, and lemon aromas that carry over wonderfully to the taste. This strain may be great for relaxing after a long day at the office when you need to smoke your troubles away.
