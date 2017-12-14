ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Gabriel Sherbet
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of Gabriel Sherbet
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

4.5 8 reviews

Gabriel Sherbet

Gabriel Sherbet

Sherbet by Gabriel Cannabis is a special cross of a Champagne mother and a flavorful Blackberry father. This classy union yields a phenomenal sherbet flavor intermixed with notes of mint and fresh berries. Gabriel’s Sherbet is a gentle indica-leaning hybrid that mellows anxiety and stress while abating nausea and minor pain. This strain grows dense, multifaceted buds that express bright orange stigmas contrasted against purple and forest green foliage.  

Strain spotlight

Reviews

8

Show all

Avatar for emanatez
Member since 2017
Minty, berries, smooth smoke can't complain relieves my pain. Gabriel's Sherbet is very tasty.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHungryRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for mrgman79
Member since 2019
The effect and flavor of this strain are unparalleled. I find the head effect to feel focused and euphoric. The body high is very relaxing but doesn't make me feel tired or lazy. The flavor is incredible, berry and funk mixed with a sweet flavor. I prefer vaporizing this flower because of how resino...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for TyBossMan04
Member since 2017
Simply amazing! everything Gabriel offers is top of the line, with amazing effects.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for lawofsin
Member since 2014
Sherbet is one of those super fruity flavors that everyone enjoys. A pleasant hybrid with significant euphoria and a mild buzz of talkative energy is the most prominent effect for myself. The light body buzz is pleasant and good for light nausea.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyTalkative
Avatar for Jnort250
Member since 2019
While I wouldn’t pay full price for it, this strain is amazing. Aesthetically, some of the most beautiful bud I’ve seen. The smoke was an 8/10, fairly smooth with a nice floral and minty taste. The jar smells like some classic Gabriel fire. Earthy, floral and delicious. Effects wise it’s comparable ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxedTingly
more reviews
write a review

Find Gabriel Sherbet nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Gabriel Sherbet nearby.

Lineage

First strain parent
Champagne Kush
parent
Second strain parent
Blackberry
parent
Strain
Gabriel Sherbet

Products with Gabriel Sherbet

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Gabriel Sherbet nearby.

Most popular in