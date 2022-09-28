Galactic Glue
Galactic Glue effects are mostly calming.
Galactic Glue potency is higher THC than average.
Galactic Glue is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing GG4 and Grape Gobstopper Kush. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel aroused, talkative, and euphoric. Galactic Glue has 16% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is pinene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Galactic Glue, before let us know! Leave a review.
Buy Galactic Glue weed near you
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Galactic Glue sensations
Galactic Glue helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 16% of people say it helps with Depression
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Galactic Glue products near you
Similar to Galactic Glue near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—