Galactus is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Star Destroyer and Joe’s Lemonade. This strain is a powerful and musky hybrid that has a lemon and pine flavor with a kushy influence. Galactus is 23-28% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Galactus effects include relaxed, alert, and stimulated. Medical marijuana patients often choose Galactus when dealing with symptoms associated with chronic pain, depression, and lack of appetite. Bred by Dark Horse Genetics, Galactus features flavors like lemon, pine, and spicy. The dominant terpene of this strain is phellandrene. The average price of Galactus typically ranges from $80-$85 for 10 regular seeds. This strain is a heavy and relaxing hybrid that can help you cope with pain and stress while keeping your mind sharp and focused. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Galactus, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



