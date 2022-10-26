Garapples
The weed strain Garapples is a cross of Cookies’ strain Gary Payton—named for the NBA player—and Compound Genetics Apples & Bananas. The indica hybrid is pungent, loud, and sweet like A&B, with more gas from the Payton. Garapples is a 2022 Leafly top 12 strain of the harvest.
