stock photo similar to Garlic Truffle
Be the first to review!
HybridTHC 25%CBD

Garlic Truffle

Garlic Truffle is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between GMO Cookies and Garlic Buds. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Garlic Truffle is 25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Garlic Truffle typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Garlic Truffle’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Garlic Truffle, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Garlic Truffle

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
See more dispensaries near you

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Garlic Truffle products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Garlic Truffle near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Strain spotlight