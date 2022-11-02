Garlic Budder
aka Garlic Butter
Garlic Budder effects are mostly energizing.
Garlic Budder potency is higher THC than average.
Garlic Budder is an indica-dominant weed strain made from a genetic cross between GMO and Fortune Cookies. Garlic Budder is 28% THC and 1% CBG, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Garlic Budder effects include uplifted, focused, and happy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Garlic Budder when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, headaches, and anxiety. Bred by Humboldt Seed Co. in a 2019 pheno hunt, Garlic Budder features flavors like butter, nutty, and blue cheese. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Garlic Budder typically ranges from $45–$60. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Garlic Budder, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Garlic Budder sensations
Garlic Budder helps with
- 17% of people say it helps with Depression
- 8% of people say it helps with Headaches
- 8% of people say it helps with Anxiety
