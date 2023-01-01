stock photo similar to Gazzurple
HybridTHC 30%CBD

Gazzurple

Gazzurple is a purple weed lover’s dream. This indica-dominant hybrid strain bred by Humboldt Seed Co comes from a labor of love, combining Gazzurple Bx2 x Poddy Mouth x Macaroon to create what they call “Purple Gas.” Gazzurple expresses a strong diesel aroma, with berries and cream notes, in buds that express violet accents on darker green buds and orange stigmas—they wink with trichomes. Growers will love this strain for its mold resistance, ease of trimming, and intense THC numbers that can reach 30%. This is a sedating strain best left to experienced users, and medical patients who need relief from pain and insomnia will find a new contender for favorite strain. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Gazzurple, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Strain spotlight