Gelato Cream
aka Gelato N Cream, Gelato & Cream, Ice Cream Gelato
Gelato Cream is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Gelato and Cream. This strain has a sweet and creamy flavor that resembles a gelato ice cream with a hint of vanilla. Gelato Cream is 17% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginner to intermediate cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Gelato Cream effects include euphoria, arousal, and happiness. Medical marijuana patients often choose Gelato Cream when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and depression. Bred by Compound Genetics, Gelato Cream features flavors like sweet, vanilla, and mint. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Gelato Cream typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. If you’re looking for a tasty and balanced strain that can help you enjoy life and feel good, Gelato Cream might be the one for you. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Gelato Cream, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Gelato CreamOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Gelato Cream products near you
Similar to Gelato Cream near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—