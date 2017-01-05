Georgia Pine by Swamp Boys Seeds is a complex, terpene-rich hybrid with a bouquet like no other. A cross between Killer Queen G13 and William’s Wonder, Georgia Pine yields aromatic notes of gasoline and black licorice wrapped in the scent of wild watermelon. This strain has been known to produce a healthy yield with a THC percentage upwards of 20%.
