ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Georgia Pine
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Georgia Pine

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

4.5 11 reviews

Georgia Pine

Georgia Pine

Georgia Pine by Swamp Boys Seeds is a complex, terpene-rich hybrid with a bouquet like no other. A cross between Killer Queen G13 and William’s Wonder, Georgia Pine yields aromatic notes of gasoline and black licorice wrapped in the scent of wild watermelon. This strain has been known to produce a healthy yield with a THC percentage upwards of 20%. 

Strain spotlight

Reviews

11

Show all

Avatar for garzad
Member since 2014
GP provided an incredible flavor profile. Was very sativa dominant during the first hour and settle in to a nice indica body fade. Great for social events or chillin with friends. Novices be weary, quick and heavy head trip. Not for the newb.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for purplepalmtrees10
Member since 2015
Mmmm, this tastes so good. I used Juicy J's Watermelon papers and it's just such a nice smoothe smoke and high. I picked up a gram and I wish I would have gotten more. it's beautiful. nice frosty green buds with orange/amber hairs. The first scent is a pine type smell but there is also a watermelo...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricGigglyHappyHungry
Avatar for Scribzilla
Member since 2016
Dispensary: Desert Rose This strain definitely has a pine-tastic aroma, accompanied by fairly fast acting heady effects along with a nice relaxing body high to ease away pain. In my opinion it smokes like a Blue Dream variant and should become a fairly popular strain for individuals wanting relie...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for wiscobud1
Member since 2018
it was a pretty good strain i didn't get a absolute fire batch i had I b grade batch and it had some pretty nice effects I would I ha to say smells like a pine forest with some flower and after you grind it up it really pungent smoked it through a beaker bong and it tasted really pungent like a skun...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Bcsmi321
Member since 2019
smoked this strain last night at a party, we were jamming PS4 VR and holy shit what a ride, she is piney on the draw and has that sweet tar aroma, what a nice sativa high with a Indica mellow at the end, would definitely buy this again
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
more reviews
write a review

Find Georgia Pine nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Georgia Pine nearby.

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Georgia Pine

Lineage

Strain parent
Willy's Wonder
parent
Strain
Georgia Pine
Strain child
Gilz Nilz
child

Products with Georgia Pine

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Georgia Pine nearby.

Most popular in