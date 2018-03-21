ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Gilz Nilz
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of Gilz Nilz

Hybrid

4.4 23 reviews

Gilz Nilz

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 3 products tested with lab partners

Gilz Nilz

Gilz Nilz is a cross of The White and an exceptional Georgia Pine male. It can be a wily plant, but with proper training will yield a robust harvest. This strain is a balance of cerebral and physical effects, offering a lucid and manageable buzz that can mellow stress and pain. Gilz Nilz has an 8-week flowering time and is known for its heavy yield and abundance of trichomes

Strain spotlight

Reviews

23

write a review

Find Gilz Nilz nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Gilz Nilz nearby.

Similar strains

search by similar

Lineage

First strain parent
Georgia Pine
parent
Second strain parent
The White
parent
Strain
Gilz Nilz

Products with Gilz Nilz

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Gilz Nilz nearby.

Most popular in