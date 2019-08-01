ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Ghetto Bird
  Leafly flower of Ghetto Bird
Hybrid

5 1 reviews

Ghetto Bird

Bred by Dynasty Genetics, Ghetto Bird is hybrid cross between Ice Queen and Blue Heron. A flavorful strain, Ghetto Bird balances the lavender and rose flavors of Ice Queen with the berry and pine notes of Blue Heron. Consumers can expect invigorating effects that pair perfectly with productive afternoons and weekends.

Reviews

Avatar for TKastelle
Member since 2019
love it.. more of a stativa for me which I love.. nice and smooth going down
feelings
EnergeticFocusedHappyUplifted
Lineage

Blue Heron
Ice Queen
