Created by Joseph Edwards of I&l genetics, Ghost Tange Haze is a cross between a Chem Tange, a Bubble Gum male, and a female Ghost Train Haze #9. Buds are fruity with orange and mango flavors that are followed by a piney gas aroma. With a delicious profile and effects that come on full-speed ahead, Ghost Tange Haze will get your mouth watering and your mind racing.
