ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Ghost Tange Haze
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of Ghost Tange Haze
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

Write a review

Ghost Tange Haze

Ghost Tange Haze

Created by Joseph Edwards of I&l genetics, Ghost Tange Haze is a cross between a Chem Tange, a Bubble Gum male, and a female Ghost Train Haze #9. Buds are fruity with orange and mango flavors that are followed by a piney gas aroma. With a delicious profile and effects that come on full-speed ahead, Ghost Tange Haze will get your mouth watering and your mind racing.

 

Strain spotlight

Reviews

No Reviews

No reviews yet.

write a review

Find Ghost Tange Haze nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Ghost Tange Haze nearby.

Lineage

First strain parent
Bubble Gum
parent
Second strain parent
Ghost Train Haze
parent
Strain
Ghost Tange Haze

Products with Ghost Tange Haze

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Ghost Tange Haze nearby.

Most popular in