Rosetta Stone
Rosetta Stone effects are mostly calming.
Rosetta Stone potency is higher THC than average.
Rosetta Stone is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing White Widow and Ginger Ale. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel focused, talkative, and happy. Rosetta Stone has 20% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is ocimene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Rosetta Stone, before let us know! Leave a review.
Buy Rosetta Stone weed near you
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Rosetta Stone sensations
Rosetta Stone helps with
- 13% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 6% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 6% of people say it helps with Anorexia
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Rosetta Stone products near you
Similar to Rosetta Stone near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—