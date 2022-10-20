Glazed Apricot Gelato
aka Apricot Gelato, Glazed Apricot
Glazed Apricot Gelato effects are mostly energizing.
Glazed Apricot Gelato potency is higher THC than average.
Glazed Apricot Gelato, also known as Apricot Gelato and Glazed Apricot,, is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel euphoric, uplifted, and tingly. Glazed Apricot Gelato has 16% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is terpinolene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Glazed Apricot Gelato, before let us know! Leave a review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Glazed Apricot Gelato
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Glazed Apricot Gelato sensations
Glazed Apricot Gelato helps with
- 22% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 16% of people say it helps with Depression
- 5% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Glazed Apricot Gelato products near you
Similar to Glazed Apricot Gelato near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—