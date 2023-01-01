Fiji Sunset
Fiji Sunset is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Glazed Apricot Gelato and Grape Gasoline. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Fiji Sunset is a fruity and gassy strain that has a sweet earthy grape flavor and aroma. It has a calm, relaxing, and happy high that will make you feel like you are watching the sun set on a beautiful beach. Fiji Sunset is 24% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Fiji Sunset effects include feeling creative, relaxed, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Fiji Sunset when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and nausea. Bred by Good Day Farm and Compound Genetics, Fiji Sunset features flavors like cheese, blue cheese, and apricot. The dominant terpene of this strain is d-limonene. The average price of Fiji Sunset typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. Fiji Sunset is a rare and exclusive strain that is not widely available, so if you find it at your local dispensary, don’t hesitate to try it out. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Fiji Sunset, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Fiji SunsetOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Fiji Sunset products near you
Similar to Fiji Sunset near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—