  Glue Tech
Hybrid

4.6 22 reviews

Glue Tech

Glue Tech

Glue Tech is a functional indica that shows its rich Afghani lineage in the form of bright green buds coated in sugary trichomes. This strain's effects are relaxing and sedating, especially with continued consumption, but also anticipate appetite enhancement. These attributes make Glue Tech ideal for people suffering from eating disorders, GI problems, and chronic physical pain. The aroma is hashy, musky, and slightly sweet. Its flavor shares this muskiness with elements of earth and skunk on the exhale.   

Reviews

22

tjm1986
Member since 2016
Really good for people suffering from anxiety. This strain relaxes your body and mind and helps you escape from stress with one or two hits. Probably my new favorite anxiety strain.
Euphoric Happy Relaxed Sleepy Tingly
jillystyle
Member since 2015
Love this strain! Perfect combo of relaxation, euphoria while still being able to function. Definitely a new favorite! Wish I knew it's lineage, anyone else? Someone at my dispensary said it's Gorilla Glue and Cookies. What "cookies," I have no idea. I'm not buying that! Definitely worth a try.
Euphoric Focused Giggly Relaxed Sleepy
knowyourflower
Member since 2017
Perfect strain for anyone with digestion issues.
Relaxed Uplifted
Tropix
Member since 2018
It's has a very good taste that hits you smoothly but also has a powerful relaxed but energetic high, great fit both day and night use.
Energetic Focused Giggly Hungry Relaxed
Yishay
Member since 2016
Not really an Indica fan but this smokes like a dream. I don't feel drained when I hit it like most Indica and I get a creative boost. Bud is beautiful almost greenish blue.
Creative Focused Happy Hungry Relaxed
Lineage

Alien Technology parent
Original Glue
Glue Tech

