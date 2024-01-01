stock photo similar to GMO Pie
HybridTHC 21%CBD

GMO Pie

GMO Pie is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between GMO and Georgia Pie. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. GMO Pie is 21% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of GMO Pie typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about GMO Pie’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed GMO Pie, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



