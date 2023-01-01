GMO Sherbert
aka GMO Sherbet
GMO Sherbert is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between GMO Cookies and Sunset Sherbet strains. This strain is approximately 40% sativa and 60% indica. GMO Sherbert is reported to have a THC content of around 25%, making this strain more suitable for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, GMO Sherbert features myrcene as the dominant terpene. The average price of GMO Sherbert typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. We are still learning about GMO Sherbert's effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed GMO Sherbert, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
