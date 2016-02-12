Go Time is a sativa-dominant hybrid strain bred by JinxProof Genetics. A cross between Norton and JOG Kush, this uplifting strain is perfect for perking up moods, stimulating focus, and coercing arousal. Zesty lemon aromas combine with sour, skunky diesel notes with an earthy, hashy finish. As pretty as it is potent, Go Time flowers erupt with bulging calyxes of pastel purples, pinks, and greens underneath a snow-white coat of crystal resin.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
13
iggy18
9lbGoTime
serinity0087
Kidsmeller109
sayword3
Find Go Time nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Go Time nearby.
Photos
Grow info
Products with Go Time
Hang tight. We're looking for Go Time nearby.