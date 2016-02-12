ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.3 13 reviews

Go Time

Go Time

Go Time is a sativa-dominant hybrid strain bred by JinxProof Genetics. A cross between Norton and JOG Kush, this uplifting strain is perfect for perking up moods, stimulating focus, and coercing arousal. Zesty lemon aromas combine with sour, skunky diesel notes with an earthy, hashy finish. As pretty as it is potent, Go Time flowers erupt with bulging calyxes of pastel purples, pinks, and greens underneath a snow-white coat of crystal resin. 

Avatar for iggy18
Member since 2015
I love this strain. I've only ever had it grown by Walden. What interested me in this strain wasn't the high Thca content (32%) but the 5 % CBG. I don't usually like high energy sativa like strains, but this one is fantastic! It has a very positive uplifting energetic vibe that just makes me aprecia...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for 9lbGoTime
Member since 2016
Exceptionally large Colas and is extremely crystallized and a very uplifting and relaxing high, very easy to grow with about a 65 day harvest time
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for serinity0087
Member since 2015
Very uplifting strain great for mornings where you need that extra Umph!! in the mornings. Wonderful fruity flavor with a very smooth enjoyable smoke.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappyHungry
Avatar for Kidsmeller109
Member since 2019
Mellow herbal/lemon smell & a mellow high. It's great for when you're not trying to get wrecked. It's sativa that definitely gives a positive overall mood & experience. If you're stressed & have a lot to do, this is a good one. If you're around family and struggle to relax with them, this is a good...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedGigglyHappy
Avatar for sayword3
Member since 2017
I don’t care at all for this strain. Taste and aroma are weak to me. Mostly pine with hints of citrus, wood, and pepper. Effects are focused and uplifting. It’s not an offensive strain, nothing special. Like a weaker version of green crack. I would recommend to a light weight who likes sativas.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticFocusedHappyUplifted
Grow info

hybrid
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

New Strains Alert: Mai Tai Cookies, Purple Tangie, Sputnik, Go Time, and More
New Strains Alert: Mai Tai Cookies, Purple Tangie, Sputnik, Go Time, and More

