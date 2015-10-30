Gobbilygoo is an indica strain bred by Alphakronik, who combines genetics from Blue Magoo and Gobbstopper (a Purple Urkle and Sin City Kush hybrid). With a sweet flavor of blueberries and grapes, Gobbilygoo delivers deeply relaxing effects that keep both mind and body heavily pacified. Designed for growers in the Pacific Northwest, Gobbilygoo is highly resistant to mildew and flowers in 50 to 55 days.