Blue Magoo, not to be confused with its look-alike Blue Goo, is a clone-only cross of DJ Short Blueberry and Major League Bud (also known as William’s Wonder F2). A fusion of berry, fruit, and other floral notes makes up the aroma and taste of Blue Magoo, resulting in a palate as colorful as its pastel purple and green buds. Blue Magoo is a favorite among patients as it combats a variety of symptoms including pain, nausea, insomnia, anxiety, and appetite loss. 

Effects

257 people reported 1942 effects
Relaxed 66%
Happy 53%
Euphoric 50%
Uplifted 43%
Creative 29%
Pain 35%
Stress 34%
Depression 27%
Anxiety 23%
Insomnia 20%
Dry mouth 21%
Dry eyes 10%
Dizzy 7%
Anxious 3%
Headache 1%

Reviews

381

MzBluMagoo
Member since 2014
Blue Magoo is actually a cross between Blueberry, Major League Bud, and Afgoo..The original magoo grower used to by my Ommp grower. The original strain comes from Portland, Oregon.
EuphoricFocusedGigglyHappyHungry
friendsrgreat1
Member since 2014
Smoked a bowl in the shower while groovin out to some funky jams. Very unique smell and taste, fruity and delicious! Over all an amazing high. I was stimulated, giggly, and happy beyond belief. Helped loads for muscular and bone pain relief in my legs, all aching gone and a great time to boot! I was...
EuphoricGigglyHappyHungryRelaxed
sweetbutter80
Member since 2013
Migraine pain 4-5; nausea 6-7 when I medicated round 2200 or so? Takes bout 5 min to start working. Pain/nausea gone. No anxiety/paranoia (a must for me). Head high energetic; definitely a daytime med. Body high very nice; just what I needed. Got a kick outta the tight buds & red hairs; high quality...
EuphoricHungryRelaxed
Narpet
Member since 2014
I've suffered from true migraines since I was a child (for over 40 years) and I've recently come to MMJ for relief because I can't stand the prescriptions and I can't have caffeine (which works great for migraines but I'm allergic to). I researched and researched and decided to make Blue Magoo my fi...
FocusedHappyRelaxed
Somnus
Member since 2013
Blue Magoo looks and smells outstanding. The description on leafly is spot on, so I do not know what else to add other than to say Blue Magoo leans on the indica side of things. It is also worth noting that I did not get the munchies while medicating and it wasn't overly harsh, which is a welcome ch...
HappyRelaxedSleepy
Similar strains

Photos

Lineage

Strain
Blue Magoo
First strain child
Gobbilygoo
child
Second strain child
Bluniverse
child

Products with Blue Magoo

