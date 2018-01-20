ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Godzilla Blood
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of Godzilla Blood
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

5 1 reviews

Godzilla Blood

Godzilla Blood

Godzilla Blood by Pua Mana 1st Hawaiian Pakalolo Seed Bank is a combination of rare Hawaiian genetics and the ever-potent, GG4. It was created by crossing Godzilla Glue (GG4 x Kona Gold) and The Blood BX2, which is known for its outstanding potency. This strain emits a deep aroma of tropical earth intermixed with spicy, hashy notes. The flavor is sweet and hashy with touches of pungent chemical on the exhale. Godzilla Glue produces especially resinous buds that make it ideal for extraction and high-tolerance consumers looking to up their cannabinoid content.   

Strain spotlight

Reviews

1

Show all

Avatar for BanquoTheMerciful
Member since 2017
Super sticky. I recommend putting the buds in the freezer for about 30 minutes before breaking it up, if you roll up. If you're more of a bowl/bong person, well you know what to do. Incredibly long lasting, very powerful body buzz. I smoked before working a 9 hour shift, on my feet, constantly movin...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxed
write a review

Find Godzilla Blood nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Godzilla Blood nearby.

Products with Godzilla Blood

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Godzilla Blood nearby.