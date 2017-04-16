The Blood is a Hawaiian landrace phenotype that appears so rarely that it has gained a mythological status among growers. The Blood was given its name for the red veins found in its stems and leaves, and the deep red sap that flows from them. The Pua Mana 1st Hawaiian Pakalōlō Seed Bank’s Kona Gold “Blood” phenotype and other “Blood” phenotypes are believed to be a sign from Ke Akua (God), blessing the grower and signaling an abundant harvest.