HybridTHC 20%CBD

Gold Bars

aka Gold Barz

Gold Bars is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Melon Bar and Heavy Eye. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Gold Bars is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Seed Junky Genetics, the average price of Gold Bars typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Gold Bars’ effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Gold Bars, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



