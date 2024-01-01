stock photo similar to Gold Digger
Hybrid

Gold Digger

Gold Digger is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Purple OG Kush and Cantaloupe. This strain has a fruity and earthy flavor that resembles a fresh and sweet melon with a hint of pine. Gold Digger is 17% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginner to intermediate cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Gold Digger effects include relaxation, hunger, and arousal. Medical marijuana patients often choose Gold Digger when dealing with symptoms associated with insomnia, appetite loss, and stress. Bred by Highsmen, Gold Digger features flavors like chocolate, cantaloupe, and flowery. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Gold Digger typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. If you’re looking for a tasty and balanced strain that can help you enjoy life and feel good, Gold Digger might be the one for you. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Gold Digger, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Gold Digger

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
See more dispensaries near you

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Gold Digger products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Gold Digger near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Gold Digger strain reviews1

Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...

Strain spotlight

Stay In Touch

Receive updates on new products, special offers, and industry news.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Leafly mobile app
Get high for less.
Download the Leafly app.
Download Leafly: Marijuana Reviews on the App Store
Download Leafly Marijuana Reviews on Google Play

* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.

© 2024 Leafly, LLC
Leafly and the Leafly logo are registered trademarks of Leafly, LLC. All Rights Reserved.