The Goldberry strain is a result of crossing the very popular indica Pot of Gold with Blueberry. Goldberry produces big, fluffy buds that are covered in crystals and often have deep orangey-red hairs. The flowers smell like fresh fruit—lemons and berries, to be specific—while the taste is reminiscent of blueberry lemonade with a slight skunky aftertaste. This hybrid is described as optimal for pain relief and relaxation due to its indica qualities.