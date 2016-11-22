The Goldberry strain is a result of crossing the very popular indica Pot of Gold with Blueberry. Goldberry produces big, fluffy buds that are covered in crystals and often have deep orangey-red hairs. The flowers smell like fresh fruit—lemons and berries, to be specific—while the taste is reminiscent of blueberry lemonade with a slight skunky aftertaste. This hybrid is described as optimal for pain relief and relaxation due to its indica qualities.
